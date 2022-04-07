The Sonoraville High School track and field team was third at the recent County Line championships at Ratner Stadium in Calhoun.
The Phoenix just missed out on a second-place finish a team with the team in black-and-red scoring 118 points with 6A Dalton second, having 125. Calhoun won the boys meet, notching 220 points.
The Phoenix had just one gold medalist, but had a number of seconds and thirds to keep them in contention.
Sprinter Tanner Hicks ran well for the Phoenix, winning the 400-meter race (52.41) and placing second in the 200m (23.13).
Hicks won the 400-m with he and Gordon Central junior Camden Miles (52.75) the only ones to run a time under 54 seconds.
In the 200-meters, Hicks took the silver in a really tight race that have the winner running a 23.03 and the next eight runners coming in in less than 24 seconds.
There are other three individual second places came in the field events and they also were second in the 4-x-100 relay.
In that 400-m, the Phoenix broke 45 seconds for the first time this year, running a 44.99 and Coahulla Creek was third with a 45.30. Calhoun won the relay.
They also finished the long jump with two of the top four performances in the pole vault with two of the top five.
Keegan Thompson was econd in the long jump (19-05) and senior Ethan Hibberts was fourth (19-01). The winning jump was a 21-04.5.
Jessie Vess was second in the pole vault at 13-06 with 14 feet the victorious height. Kayson Shaw was fifth overall for Sonoraville.
Julian Aguilar was the runner-up in the discus throw at 128-02, exactly eight feet behind the winning throw of 136–02. Only the top four places threw farther then 123 ft in a field of over 20 competitors.
Sonoraville had a fine team showing in the 300M hurdles, placing 3rd, 4th, and 5th in the race.
Chase Bonds was third in the race with a 42.68 while Keegan Townsend was fourth with a 43.44 and Nick Beddington was fifth with a 43.99.
Beddington also ran well in the 110-meter hurdles, placing fourth with a 16.71.
Senior distance runner Andrew Carey had two top five finishes, coming in fourth in the 1,600-meter run (4:47.94) and fifth in the 800- (2:12.11).