Sonoraville High School head football coach Denver Pate always says one win does not and will not define his team and its season.
But the Phoenix have a chance to get a kind of program-defining victory as well first place in Region 7-4A all to themselves this Friday night when they take on undefeated Cedartown, the number one 4A in Georgia, at the Furnace.
The Bulldogs are 7-0 and other than a pair of two-touchdown wins over Calhoun and Rockmart, they have not really been pushed, but the Phoenix are hoping to change all of that this Friday night.
Both teams are off to 2-0 starts in the Region and coming off an open date week in which they did not play, so emotions, energy and intensity should be flying high this Friday night.
With a win the Firebirds would send a message that they may have more than just a Region title on their minds. And they will also that quickly, become the team everyone else is behind in Region 7-4A.
For the Phoenix, so far things are going according to plan. They have won five of their first seven games and are off to one of the best starts in school history. They have done it with a high-octane offense and a defense that has gotten enough pivotal stops to get the job done so far.
The only real difference between Sonoraville and Cedartown throughout the first fortnight of league play has been on the defensive side where the Bulldogs have allowed just one touchdown in two games while the Phoenix have given up 54 points.
Part of that though is Cedartown's style of play as the Bulldogs are a run-heavy team that winds the play clock down to nearly zero before they snap the ball and also likes to go on long drives that can shorten a game for the other team.
Offensively, they also spread the ball around with the backfield tandem of Harlem Diamond and Patrick Gardner having scored 26 touchdowns combined in the team's first seven games.
Diamond leads the Region in scoring with 90 points on 15 touchdowns, having rushed for eight and caught seven more scores. And Gardner is third in the league with 11 touchdowns, all of them rushing, so it would seem that the Sonoraville defensive game plan will be to keep those guys out of the end zone.
The Phoenix also may need to establish their own ball-control on offense, trying to keep that Cedartown offense on the sidelines and senior running back Zach Lyles is a player that the Bulldog defense will be trying to keep out of the end zone because he has scored 10 touchdowns himself this year.
But Lyles, who is presently fourth in the Region in rushing, is not the only runner the Bulldogs will be trying to slow down with quarterback Jaxon Pate also in the top 10 in running yardage.
The Region itself has been entertaining through the first two weeks of play with no one having had a game since Friday, Oct. 7 when Sonoraville went to 2-0 with a heart-stopping 35-34 double-overtime road win over Central High School in Carrollton. To say that no one except Phoenix nation saw that coming might be a bit of an understatement because according to some published reports, Central was a two of three-touchdown favorite to win that game.
And they did go up by two touchdowns at one point, but they couldn't hold it because once the Phoenix offense gets rolling with all its weapons, it's hard to stop. And for most of the second half and in overtime, they were really hard to stop.
Heritage and Northwest Whitfield are tied for third place in the league at 1-1 with Heritage having lost to Cedartown while NW Whitfield lost to Sonoraville. Central and Southeast Whitfield County are both 0-2 and need to turn things around starting this week or their playoff hopes will fade quickly.
The big wonder going into the year was whether or not the beefed-up Sonoraville non-Region schedule would prepare them for the league schedule or would it beat them down? After two week of Region play and a big win over Central, it definitely appears to have prepared them for what lies ahead.
And what lies ahead for Sonoraville is the number one 4A ranked team in the state of Georgia.
The kickoff Friday night at The Furnace is set for 7:30 p.m.