For the Sonoraville High School softball team, that 3A state championship is within sight.
Two rounds of the playoffs are in the books and there are only eight teams in Georgia still standing.
And the Lady Phoenix are one of them.
Now head coach Chad Hayes' team, which has been a top five state-ranked ballclub all summer and fall, begin what they hope is a three-day, four-game run of perfection through that Elite Eight state tournament in Columbus at 11 a.m. against Southeast Bulloch High School.
For Sonoraville, nothing really changes at this point.
Senior pitcher Taylor Long has been nasty with all the strikeouts she has rung up this season and she is looking to finish strong by securing championship rings for her and her teammates with a few more better-than-stellar performances.
Long has also come up big at the plate during the playoffs, having collected a few two and three-hit games already in the postseason and she enters the Championship round with a .389 batting average.
But the Phoenix have gotten contributions up and down their entire lineup during the first couple of weeks of the postseason as many girls have been hitting the ball hard, belting line drives and putting a lot of pressure on the opposing defenses.
Senior Olyvia Hopper hit .514 in Region 6 and junior Kelly Green has been swinging it at a .410 pace. Freshmen Erin Garland and Harley Brown are both hitting better than .340 and junior Taylor West, freshman Taylor Martin, and senior Molly Speach all at .300 or better.
Southeast Bulloch is the Region 3 champ and the Yellowjackets went unbeaten in their league, going 7-0 and they stand 19-4 overall.
Like the Phoenix, they are also 4-0 in the playoffs to this point, having swept Brantley County and White County last week in two games during the first two rounds.
And Southeast Bulloch was tested in a couple of a those games. In the best-of-three series against Brantley, the Lady Jackets took the first game by a 9-1 count, but needed a late run to win Game Two, 2-1.
And last week they got past White County in the first game, 2-0 and one of the nightcap by a 6-2 score.
The winner of the Sonoraville–Southeast Bulloch game Thursday morning will come back at 7 p.m. that evening to play the winner of the Jackson-Appling County contest in the second round.
The team among those four schools that is 2-0 after Thursday's games will play again 6 p.m. Friday and need just one more win to reach Saturday's final, which is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
Should the Lady Phoenix lose that first-round game, they will start play in the elimination round 10 a.m. Friday morning under the tournament's double elimination fornat.
They would need to win three games on Friday and then another one Saturday morning at 11 a.m. to get into the championship round.
The Phoenix are 25-5 on the season.