We've played out every scenario we can think off and it seems that right now, the Sonoraville High School football team is in the upcoming GHSA 4A state playoffs.

But the Phoenix can begin the celebration for sure with a win Friday night in the regular season finale, when they end the year at Southeast Whitfield.

