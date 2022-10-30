We've played out every scenario we can think off and it seems that right now, the Sonoraville High School football team is in the upcoming GHSA 4A state playoffs.
But the Phoenix can begin the celebration for sure with a win Friday night in the regular season finale, when they end the year at Southeast Whitfield.
Following a heartbreaking 35-34 loss to Heritage last Friday in which they came back from a three-touchdown deficit in the second half only to be short-circuited by a missed extra-point after they drew within one in the final minute of the game, head coach Denver Pate's team is 2-2 in Region 7-4A and tied for third place with Central.
And that is where it gets interested.
Because with that record, regardless of how they do on Friday, it seems they are in.
Southwest Whitfield is 0-4 and last in Region 7-4A and can't catch Sonoraville even if they can beat them. Northwest Whitfield, The Phoenix hold the tiebreaker over Northwest Whitifleld, which is in fifth place at 1-3 because they beat them but the Bruins will have to pull off the biggest upset in Georgia Friday night to even have a chance at the playoffs because they go to No. One ranked Cedartown, which is 4-0 in the Region and 9-0 on the year.
They could get to 2-3 with a win, but aren't going ahead of the Phoenix or Central, which they lost to. And if they lose they fall to 1-4 and they are definitely out. So it seems the Bruins' schedule will be done Friday night.
Which leaves Cedartown, Heritage, Sonoraville and Central the four teams out of the 7-4A that will get to play an 11th week.
But all of that will not even have to be considered if they win Friday night, which is what they'e looking to do as they have lost their last two games in a row.
They looked like they were not even going to have a chance at the end, the way they trailed Heritage most of the night. They were down 28-7 and by 14 points two more times before they got the deficit down to 35-34 on a short touchdown run by senior back Zach Lyles. But they missed their first extra-point in a couple of games and it ultimately left them one point shy of the scoreboard.