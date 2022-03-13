The Sonoraville High School girls track and field meet was second last week at the Gordon Central meet at Ratner Stadium.
Cass was the winner of the meet, coming in first with 87 points and the Lady Phoenix was second with 71 while Armuchee was third with 53.
The Phoenix won three different events and two of those were in the field events. And in one of those events -- the pole vault -- the girls in red-and-white really ruled, taking the first three places.
Chloe Parker won the pole vault at eight feet and was in front of teammate Kendal Whitehead, who was second with a best vault of seen feet, six inches. Savannah Cochran completed the Sonoraville 1-2-3 finish in third with a best vault of 7 feet.
Taylor Steele had the Lady Firebirds' other field event win, finishing first in the shot put with a 32-08 heave to win by more than a foot. Gordon Central had four of the top six finishes in the shot.
Sonoraville's other individual winner was Mattie Hibberts, who won the 300-meter hurdles race (53.32) in her second consecutive meet.
The Phoenix did very well in that competition, placing two of the top four hurdlers with Kynlee Austin coming in fourth (59.95) as the last runner to finish in less than a minute. A pair of Cass hurdlers took second and third place.
Sonoraville had five second places, with two in individual events and three others in the four relays.
Sophomore Brynley Walraven was second in the 400-meter race (1:06.92) in a race won by a Cass runner.
Besides her win in the shot, Steele was also second (93-06) in the discus in a competition that had the Phoenix with three of the top five throwers. Kacey Bradley was third in the field (80-10) and senior Olyvia Hopper placed fifth (77-07).
The trio of relays the Phoenix came in second were the 4-x-100 (53.32), the 4-x-400 (4:41.40) and the 4-x-200 (2:07.81). Cass won the 400 relay while Armuchee won the 1,600 and the Gordon Central girls were the 800 champs.
Sonoraville also had four third-place individual finishes.
Hibberts was third in the 100-meter hurdles (19.24) in an event that saw the Phoenix have the third, fourth and fifth-place runners. Austin was fourth (19.35) and Taylor Harris fifth (19.51) as those three were less than a quarter-of-a-second apart at the finish line. Harris also had the last time under 20 seconds.
Freshman Erin Garland, who just finished playing basketball a couple of weeks ago, made her season debut for the track team in the 100-meter dash and she was third with a 13.96. Ella Kate Walraven also ran in the 100-meters for the Phoenix.
Tristan Bowen came in third in the 3,200-meter run (16:33.14). Two Cass runners took first and second place in the two-mile ahead of Bowen.
Emily McBurnett was third in the high jump with a best leap of 4 feet, two inches. The winning height of a 4-feet-4 with two girls getting that distance.
The Phoenix also had a pair of individual fourth places.
Garland was fourth in the 200-meter dash (29.79) and Lizeth Bautista was fourth for Sonoraville in the 1,600-meter run (6:49.44).
Bautista also came in fifth in the 800-meter run (2:54.72).
McBurnett was one of three Sonoraville girls who also competed in the long jump. Lee Ann Knaus and Kynlee Sanders were the others.