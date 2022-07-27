It's the last days of the summer vacation with the start of another school year now just days away.
Many young people are sleeping in with that joy in life about to disappear. Many are on one last getaway with no chance to do that again in the very near future.
And many are just relaxing, knowing very soon that free time will be very limited.
None of that describes the Sonoraville High School football team, which with a week of early-morning workouts in, has wrapped up the acclimation or first week of practice and now start getting ready for competition, which comes this Friday night in Rome when they have their one and only scrimmage at Model.
"It will be exciting to see how we look against someone in a different colored jersey than us and we're looking forward to it," Sonoraville head coach Denver Pate said. "We feel good about our off-season. We feel like the kids got bigger and stronger. We feel good about the work we've put in this summer. And now we're ready to see how we look against somebody else."
While they have been preparing for what lies ahead of them since last season, the Big Red officially started preparing for the 2022 campaign early Monday morning and Pate said the workouts have been most productive.
"Things are going well for us," he said. "We've been going in the mornings and we've liked what we've seen from the kids. They've been working very hard. The numbers have been good. The commitment level has been good. So we feel like this acclimation week has gone well for us."
He said they are putting a lot of time into their offensive line because while they have a good number of starters back on that side of the ball, they have to be a better team up front going forward.
"We've been working really hard up front," he said. "We've got three new starters there this year and we've been working really hard with them on the fundamentals. We've been working with them on lining up correctly and getting their stance down. We've been working with them on firing off the ball. We've been working on their technique. We're just working with them on everything we feel like they need to do to be ready for the challenges we have in front of us.
"We've got a lot of experience, we feel like at the skill position, but up front, we won't, so as coaches we've been putting in a lot of time with those guys. And we feel good about those them. We know they're good players and hard workers. They just need to gain that experience."