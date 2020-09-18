The Sonoraville Phoenix racked up seven rushing touchdowns on Friday night while cruising to a 49-27 win over the visiting Chattooga Indians in front of a living crowd during the school’s homecoming night celebration.
Sophomore running back Zach Lyles did most of the scoring, punching in four scores while breaking loose on multiple long runs during the course of the game. Senior quarterback Brady Lackey had two rushing touchdowns of his own, including a nifty play fake run early in the first quarter. Senior Swiss army knife Joseph “Jojo” McDaniel added a score as well during a game that the Phoenix controlled from the start.
The Sonoraville offense ran so well behind its offensive line that Lackey only threw a handful of passes the entire night.
“When you can run the football like we did tonight, you know there is really no reason to put it in the air,” said Sonoraville Coach Denver Pate following the game. “I thought Brady (Lackey) did a really great job all night making some reads on the zone reads and power reads that we run. I thought Zach (Lyles) did a really great job of bringing himself tonight with some stiff arms. Man, the offensive line played their tails off. I thought they got after it. They were rolling guys all night, all the way to the end. Even with our young guys, and even with their starters still in, I thought we did a good job of getting moving on their guys. I’m just proud of their effort.”
The Phoenix defense forced a Chattooga punt on the first possession of the game, and then the Sonoraville offensive quickly rolled down field for Lyles’ first score of the night on a drive in which he also broke off 17-yard and 15-yard runs.
The Indians tied the score at 7-7 on their next possession after Jaylon Johnson snagged a touchdown pass, but it turned out to be the last time the score was close.
Sonoraville answered back on their second possession with a Lackey touchdown run, and then Sonoraville senior Davin O’Neal was the first one to the ball on the subsequent kickoff, smacking it back in bounds near the Chattooga 30-yard line for senior Colton Whitehead to recover, giving the Phoenix possession again.
The Phoenix would ultimately fumble just outside the end zone, but their defense held tight and forced an Indian punt.
What followed was a ground game scoring barrage that had the Phoenix up 35-14 at the half.
Lyles tacked on another score in the third quarter to lift the score to 42-14. Then Chattooga put together a scoring drive that included a fourth down conversion to make it 42-20, but Sonoraville answered with a long drive of their own that ended with Lyles’ fourth touchdown of the night, setting the score at 49-20.
The Indians added one more touchdown in the fourth quarter, but the Phoenix ran out the clock to end the game 49-27.
Thanks to the lopsided victory, Pate was able to get some of his younger guys on the field.
“I think that’s what successful teams are able to do,” he said. “They get that itch, they get that feel, so when it is their time, when they get a little bit older, they’ve already felt the speed of the game.”
Sonoraville (2-0) has another bye week next week and will return to action on Oct. 2 in an away game against the Rockmart Yellow Jackets.