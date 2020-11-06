True to the story of the legendary creature that inspires their mascot, the Sonoraville Phoenix rose up from the early ruins of a three-score deficit Friday night to rally to a 42-38 win in Walker County against the LaFayette Ramblers.
“These kids lost five in a row. They’re fighters. You can tell that when you walk out on the field,” said Sonoraville Coach Denver Pate, “These kids don’t give up. They play hard for their team. They play for one another. Yeah, we got down. We’re young. That’s going to happen. But the fight in these guys, you can’t coach that, and I thought they did a really good job of when we’re down, continue to battle back.”
Things looked bleak early as LaFayette rumbled down for an early score to take a 7-0 lead only to recover a Sonoraville fumble and punch in another score a few moments later to jump out to a 14-0 lead.
The Phoenix answered back on their second possession, with a Brady Lackey first down pass to Zach Lyles and then a bomb to Nick Beddington, moving the team into scoring position. Lackey then punched in the score from one yard out, and the extra point narrowed the score, 14-7.
The Ramblers responded quickly enough though, with a questionable pass inference call proceeding a series of short plays that resulted in a touchdown for the home team and a 20-7 score after a missed extra point.
Sonoraville would miss a field goal on their next possession, but then Beddington, on defense this time, picked off a pass on a LaFayette flea flicker to give the ball back to the Phoenix.
Sonoraville then marched downfield, converting a fourth down try along the way, before Lyles punched in a score from one yard out. The extra point brought the score closer, 20-14.
The Ramblers were then able to ramble down field and put in a score of their own with only seconds left in the first half, but they once again missed the extra point, leaving the score at 26-14 midway through the game.
The Phoenix threatened on their first possession of the third quarter, moving down to the Rambler eight yard line, but a fumble recovered by LaFayette plus a horse collar penalty put the Ramblers on the Sonoraville 29-yard line.
LaFayette then drove down and scored but failed on the two point try, leaving their lead at 32-14.
The following possession saw the Phoenix drive 65 yards and score on a Lyles touchdown run from 32 yards out. The extra point was no good, so the Phoenix pulled the score closer at 32-20.
On the very next play from scrimmage the Phoenix forced a fumble and defensive lineman Dawson Young recovered the ball to give Sonoraville possession on the LaFayette 27. One play later Beddington hauled in a pass from Lackey for the touchdown and then Brant Bryant snagged a the two-point conversion to tighten the score to 32-28.
LaFayette’s next drive was shut down on a third down attempt that saw David O’Neal and Zach McAfee combine for a sack.
On their following possession, at the beginning of the fourth, a big connection between Lackey and Bryant led to a Lackey one-yard touchdown run, and the extra point gave the Phoenix lead at 35-32.
Two possessions later Sonoraville’s Jaxon Pate ran a touchdown from 14 yards out, and the extra point extended the lead to 42-32.
LaFayette then added a touchdown of their own as time winded down, but they missed the extra point and the final score was set at 42-38.