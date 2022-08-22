Sonoraville High School football team will play the middle game of its season-opening three-game homestand Friday night when the Phoenix take on Darlington at The Furnace.
The Phoenix go into the game looking for their second consecutive victory after opening the 2022 season with a 27-15 win over Pickens County last Friday night. Sonoraville had things clicking from the start, scoring on their first three possessions and the first 27 points of the game overall before the Dragons had two touchdowns to close things out.
Sonoraville head coach Denver Pate said that even though they were playing everyone on the team, the way the game closed took some of the luster of the win.
"We need to do a better job of finishing," Sonoraville head football coach Denver Pate said. "We played pretty well offensively in that first half, but even though we were using a lot of different people, we still weren't pleased with the way we played in the second half. We didn't really put them away like we should have so we've got to do a better job of finishing. Finishing drives. Finishing games. Finishing plays. We felt good about getting up on them by 27 points, but didn't feel good that they were able to kind of get back in it at the end though."
He said Darlington, which is a defending Division One Region 7 champion, is a very good program.
"They are very well-coached," Pate said. "The quarterback is a real tough kid. Up front, they have a kid who has committed to play at Kennesaw State and another kid who is an excellent player. They've got a couple of very speedy backs and so I think that will be good for our defense, to see the type of speed that they have.
"Defensively, they run to the football very well. They have good size and speed. They're just a very good team and it will be good to see how we do against their speed and size."
The Tigers have been to the third round of the Class A playoffs the past two years and since 2017, they have won 45 games or an average of nine a year. In 2021, they went 11-2 and were Region champs with a perfect 5-0 mark.
Coach Pate said his defense played well against Pickens with numerous standouts like his linebacking crew of senior Tristan Mullins, who had 15 tackles, along with senior Zach McAfee and Ty Brown. He also said defensive ends Dawson Young and Skylar Bradley, along with a few other guys, flew around and made rundowns.
"I thought those guys all did a good job," Pate said. "We did a good job of limiting what they wanted to do. Dawson and Skylar did a good job of (getting off their blocks). Our linebackers played very well. We made some plays on the back end (in the secondary), so we were encouraged by the way our defense played. Up front, those guys did their jobs and that allowed our linebackers to make plays."
Offensively, junior quarterback Jaxon Pate was in mid-season form on the opening night of the season, throwing for over 200 yards and touchdowns while running for 114 more yards and another score.
Basically, between his arm and legs, Pate accounted for more than 300 yards of offense all by himself. Receiver Keegan Thompson had four catches for 68 yards and backs Zach Lyles, Wyatt Springfield and Wyatt Key ran the ball well all game long.
That trio combined for about 80 more yards on the ground behind the solid blocking from the Phoenix offensive line, which Coach Pate said is still coming together.
"I thought up front, those guys did a good job," he said. "They're still gelling and still coming together, but they were physical and did a good job. The new guys played well and the two guys with experience -- Preston (Gilbert) and Sawyer (Springfield) played well. So we're feel good about how those guys are coming along."
Kickoff Friday night at The Furnace is set for 7:30 p.m.