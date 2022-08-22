Phoenix down Dragons to open season

Sonoraville junior quarterback Jaxon Pate looks down field while on the move Friday night versus Pickens. 

 Barbara Hall

Sonoraville High School football team will play the middle game of its season-opening three-game homestand Friday night when the Phoenix take on Darlington at The Furnace.

The Phoenix go into the game looking for their second consecutive victory after opening the 2022 season with a 27-15 win over Pickens County last Friday night. Sonoraville had things clicking from the start, scoring on their first three possessions and the first 27 points of the game overall before the Dragons had two touchdowns to close things out.

