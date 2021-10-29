Sonoraville's playoff hopes were dealt a crushing blow Friday night when the Phoenix lost a critical AAA Region 6 matchup to undefeated Ringgold, 40-7, at Don Patterson Stadium near the Tennessee line.
The Tigers are now 9-0 overall and 7-0 in the Region and will look to finishing unbeaten on the season and in the league Friday night when they go to Rockmart in a game that will determine the Region championship.
Rockmart improved to 7-0 in the Region as well Friday night with a 38-30 come-from-behind victory over LaFayette, pretty much eliminating the Ramblers from playoff contention as they are now sixth in the league and have four losses, just like the Phoenix.
The Phoenix simply couldn't stop the Ringgold offense as the Tigers scored touchdowns two of the first three times they had the ball and never looked back.
In fact, the home team notched its first touchdowns the same way -- on a pass to junior wide receiver Jordan Wideman.
The first score came midway through the first period and the second came a few minutes later after the Tigers converted a big fourth-and-one at the Sonoraville 17 to keep their second threat alive.
Two plays after that fourth down, Ringgold quarterback Mason Parker threw an 8-yard touchdown to Wideman and the Firebirds trailed 14-0 as the first period ended.
They would stretch that margin to three touchdowns with their next drive, utilizing both the running and throwing game to move down the field. It ended with Parker's third touchdown pass of the half and the Tigers holding a 21-0 upper hand with 8:25 to play until halftime.
The Phoenix would collect its only touchdown after a Ringgold fumble gave them the ball at the Tiger 20.
A Wyatt Springfield run picked up two yards and then a Ringgold penalty gave them a first-and-goal at the Tigers 9.
A running play netted a yard and then sophomore quarterback Jaxon Pate kept it himself, scrambling for an 8-yard touchdown run to put the visitors on the board. Junior Ivan Agua added the extra-point and the Tiger lead was down to 21-7 with 1:24 left in the second period.
But Ringgold came right back, passing its way from the Tiger 33 to the Sonoraville 12 in just under a minute before they kicked a field goal as time elapsed to take a 24-7 lead at halftime.
They added another field goal on their opening possession of the third quarter to go in front, 27-7 before Sonoraville came back with a nice drive of its own to reach the Ringgold 4-yard-line. But two penalties pushed them back and it appeared they had the score on a Nicholas Beddington touchdown catch, but the Phoenix were ruled for having an ineligible man downfield and the score came off the board. They then threw two incompletions and had to turn the ball over on downs.
The Tigers would add two more scores in the fourth quarter for the convincing win.
Sonoraville is now 5-4 on the season and 3-4 in the Region and will close out the 2021 campaign Friday night at Coahulla Creek.