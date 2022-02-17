The Sonoraville High School wrestling team placed third in Georgia last week at the 3A traditional state tournament in Macon.

The Phoenix, led by head coach Randy Steward, had a great showing overall with three individual state champs, 10 state qualifiers, six state finalists and nine state placers.

 "This is a special group" Steward said. "They did everything asked of them and they wrestled their butts off on (the first day of state) and put us in a position to make a run (last Saturday)."

Senior Jaxx Knight was the individual GHSA state champion in the heavyweight division while senior Jebb Knight was the 195-pound state champ and senior Colt Weaver was the 170-pound winner.

Jaxx Knight beat Micah Reed of Morgan County in the finals of the 285-pound after he went 3-0 at state to cap a season in which he finished with a stellar 28-2 record. 

Jebb Knight was the 195-pound state champion, defeating Nathan Walker in the finals to close his senior year with a stellar 23-1 mark. 

Senior Colt Weaver finished a fine 39-3 season year by defeating Zeke Harper of North Hall to take his 170-pound state trophy. 

