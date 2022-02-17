Phoenix place third at state tourney Mike Tenney MTenney@CalhounTimes.com Mike Tenney Sports Editor Author email Feb 17, 2022 45 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Sonoraville High School wrestling team placed third in Georgia last week at the 3A traditional state tournament in Macon.The Phoenix, led by head coach Randy Steward, had a great showing overall with three individual state champs, 10 state qualifiers, six state finalists and nine state placers. "This is a special group" Steward said. "They did everything asked of them and they wrestled their butts off on (the first day of state) and put us in a position to make a run (last Saturday)."Senior Jaxx Knight was the individual GHSA state champion in the heavyweight division while senior Jebb Knight was the 195-pound state champ and senior Colt Weaver was the 170-pound winner.Jaxx Knight beat Micah Reed of Morgan County in the finals of the 285-pound after he went 3-0 at state to cap a season in which he finished with a stellar 28-2 record. Jebb Knight was the 195-pound state champion, defeating Nathan Walker in the finals to close his senior year with a stellar 23-1 mark. Senior Colt Weaver finished a fine 39-3 season year by defeating Zeke Harper of North Hall to take his 170-pound state trophy. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mike Tenney Sports Editor Author email Follow Mike Tenney Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Jury list for Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 $850,000 in merchandise taken in Calhoun outlet mall burglaries Restaurant inspections for Gordon County for Feb. 12, 2022 Fatal wreck reported on I-75 South in Gordon County Arrest records from the Feb. 16, 2022 edition of the Calhoun Times Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.