It may have been their debut on that big stage known as Region 7-4A.

But Friday night, the Sonoraville High School football team grabbed the spotlight, stole the show and then belted out to the back row that the newcomers intend to have some say in how this five-week run of one-act performances playsout.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In