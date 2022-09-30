It may have been their debut on that big stage known as Region 7-4A.
But Friday night, the Sonoraville High School football team grabbed the spotlight, stole the show and then belted out to the back row that the newcomers intend to have some say in how this five-week run of one-act performances playsout.
Scoring the final 34 points of the game, the Phoenix jumped into first place in the Region with a 42-20 win over Northwest Whitfield before a large homecoming crowd at The Furnace.
They gave up three huge offensive plays for touchdowns, including a Northwest Whitfield 75-yard catch-and-run on the Bruins' first offensive snap of the night, to take a 20-8 lead with just over two minutes left in the first half.
But the Phoenix would fight back with a pair of scores in those first two minutes of the second period and then roll from them, outscoring the Bruins, 20-0 in the second half.
Northwest Whitfield had chances to score on its first five possessions, but while three of those would result in big-play scores, they did miss two field goals that would have given the lead at intermission.
Trailing 20-8 with 2:05 left until halftime after the visitors completed a 99-yard drive with quarterback Owen Brooker racing for a 91-yard touchdown, the Phoenix went to work on getting it close but were able to take the lead.
After a short kickoff, the Phoenix took over at their own 32-yard-line and on the second play of the drive, quarterback Jaxon Pate, who unofficially threw for 375 yards and officially threw for four touchdowns, hooked up with senior wide receiver Brant Bryant for a 68-yard score, closing it to 20-14 with 1:49 left until the half. Kicker Mateo Truillo made the extra-point and NW Whitfield was up by five.
The Bruins, who put it in the air nearly 40 times, had their first three-and-out offensive series over the next 40 seconds and the Phoenix got the ball back with just over a minute on the clock.
On the first play, they went to a flea-flicker with running back Zach Lyles taking the handoff and then stopping and flipping back to Pate, who threw it far to Keegan Townsend, who got it to the Bruin 5.
They followed that up with Pate hitting H-back Ty Brown out of the backfield for a five-yard score and their first lead of the evening. Truillo hit his second kick and the home team took a 22-20 margin into the locker room.
The Phoenix would score on its first drive of the second half while forcing the Bruins to punt on three straight possessions as they began to build on the lead.
The Bruins punted to start the third quarter, giving the Phoenix the ball at their own 42.
Three run plays by three different carriers produced two first downs and then they moved inside the NW Whitfield 20 on a Pate 13-yard pass to tight end Ridge Redd.
They went inside the 10 on a Northwest offsides penalty but a quarterback sack moved them back before Lyles threw his second touchdown pass to Bryant -- this one from 15 yards out -- for a 29-20 lead after Mateo's kick five minutes into the third period.
The next time Sonoraville had the football, for the second time in the game, they moved it inside the NW Whitfield 10-yard-line but didn't score.
Eating up the final four-and-a-half minutes of the third quarter and the first 100 seconds of the fourth, the Firebirds went from their own 29-yard-line to the Bruin 4, but on fourth-and-three, they lost yardage on a running play and had to give up the football.