Under the new GHSA softball playoff format, the Sonoraville High School was eliminated Wednesday in the 4A Super Regional at Walnut Grove High School.

Just one year removed from reaching the 3A state tournament finals, the Lady Phoenix had a strong finish to their season to reach the playoffs as the fourth seed out of Region 7-4A.

