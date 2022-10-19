Under the new GHSA softball playoff format, the Sonoraville High School was eliminated Wednesday in the 4A Super Regional at Walnut Grove High School.
Just one year removed from reaching the 3A state tournament finals, the Lady Phoenix had a strong finish to their season to reach the playoffs as the fourth seed out of Region 7-4A.
And that put them in the Walnut Grove four-team Region with the winner of that group, along with the other seven four-team Super Regionals, advancing to this week’s state tournament in Columbus.
Besides Sonoraville and Walnut Grove, which is the Region 8-4A champ, Lovett, the two seed out of Region 5, and Southwest Dekalb, the third seed out of Region 6, were the other two teams in the Super Regional.
Sonoraville began the playoffs Tuesday afternoon with a tough 10-2 loss to top-seeded Walnut Grove, which dropped them into the bottom bracket under the new double-elimination format.
But they bounced back in with an offensive explosion in Game Two, scoring 19 runs to sink Southwest Dekalb, 19-3 and move on to an elimination game Wednesday against Lovett.
Needing to win to keep their season going, the Phoenix dropped a 3-1 decision to Lovett, who needed to knock off Walnut Grove twice to win the Region Super Tournament and keep on playing this week.
In the opening loss to Walnut Grove, Kelly Green hit her single-season school record seventh home run to account for both of the Phoenix’s runs. Sonoraville had just five hits in the game.
But in their win over SW Dekalb, the Big Red got 11 hits and 11 more walks and just kept circling the bases for one of their easiest wins of the year.
Outfield Kayleigh Kelley led the way with two hits and two runs scored and Anleigh Shirley hammered a three-run homer to highlight the offense. Kelly Green had a three-run double with Erin Garland, Becca Tippett, Bri Sims, Taylor Martin and Hannah Bradley also contributing hits.
Garland, Anslee DeFoor, Kelley, and Chloe Edwards each scored twice for in the win.
Sonoraville became the fourth-place team in Region 7-4A by splitting its final two games of the regular season just before the postseason began.
They lost 7-1 to Northwest Whitfield a week ago Tuesday, but then ended the regular season last Thursday with a 9-0 dismantling of Southeast Whitfield County to finish 8-7 in the league.
Central and Heritage finished tied for first place in Region 7-4A with 13-2 records but Central earned the number one seed going into the playoffs with Heritage second because the Lady Lions defeated Heritage in two of their three games.
Northwest Whitfield and Sonoraville then tied for third place with 8-7 records but again, the Lady Bruins took two of the teams’ three games to take the three spot and leave the Phoneix with the fourth seed.
In that 9-0 win over Southeast to end the 2022 campaign, pitchers Lily Holton and Lila Mullinax combined for the shutout with Holton picking up the win by working the first four innings in the mercy rule five-inning win. And she was outstanding, giving up just one hit and walking three to go with her three strikeouts and she didn’t allow a Raider baserunner past second.
Mullinax closed it out, striking out two in her one inning in the circle.
Erin Garland, Anslee DeFoor, and Kelly Green each had two hits for the winners.
Garland drove in two runs and had a stolen base and a walk to go along with a run scored. DeFoor also had a pair of RBI and a stolen base while one of Green’s hits was a double and she drove in a run.
Harley Brown smacked a triple and scored twice while Kayleigh Kelley had two RBI and touched home plate twice. Ava Lambert added a double while Taylor West also delivered an RBI.
The Lady Phoenix ended the season with a 14-13 record overall.