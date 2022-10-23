The Sonoraville High School football team will look to get back on track Friday night when the Phoenix host Heritage in a pivotal Region 7-4A contest at The Furnace.
The Phoenix, like seven others before them, ran into the gauntlet that currently is the Cedartown Bulldogs last Friday night and the team's top-ranked 4A team played like it in a 48-0 win that left them alone in first place.
But it's just one loss and the Phoenix now have a chance to remain in second place in the Region with a victory over Heritage, which they are also in second as both teams are 2-1 in the league.
For the Phoenix, they simply couldn't slow down a Bulldog that is now 8-0 and has allowed just six touchdowns in those eight games. Cedartown has also not allowed a score in its last 10 quarters of play.
They were moving the ball early and looked liked they might score first when an interception was returned 80 yards for a touchdown to start what would eventually became a one-sided contest.
But like the bumper stick says, stuff happens.
Meaning the Phoenix must put it behind them and now get ready for Heritage with a chance to clinch a playoff berth and be the second seed going into the postseason, which would assure them of a first-round home game.
Going into this week's next-to-last set of regular season games, Cedartown was in first place in the 7-4A at 3-0 and 8-0 overall while Sonoraville and Heritage were tied for second place with 2-1 records and the Generals are 7-1 overall with that one setback being their loss to Cedartown.
Northwest Whitfield and Central are tied for fourth place and the last playoff berth in the Region after Central whipped the Bruins, 51-6, last Friday night to get into the win column in the Region and also gain the tiebreaker over NW Whitfield in the event they finish the season tied, like they currently are.
Southwest Whitfield is 0-3 but still alive for a playoff berth if they win their last two games and get a lot of help.
But for the Phoenix, the only thing that matter right now is Friday night and a win over a very good Heritage team