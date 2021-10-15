Adairsville quarterback Jonathan Gough threw a 24-yard touchdown pass with just 10 seconds left Friday night, lifting the Tigers to a 21-14 come-from-behind win over Sonoraville in a critical AAA Region 6 contest.
The Phoenix, on the strength of two second quarter touchdowns, led 14-0 at the half but the Tigers scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to get the win that kept them ahead of Sonoraville in the Region 6 standings.
The three scores came on touchdown throws from Gough, with the first 90 seconds into the fourth to cut the Phoenix lead to 14-6 after they missed the extra-point kick.
The home team then recovered an onside kick and again Gough moved them his team to the end zone quickly with three completions. The last of those was a 14-yard connection that drew them within 14-12 with 8:02 showing on the clock. And Gough tied the game when he ran in the two-point conversion, knotting the contest at 14.
The Tigers tried another onside kick after that score, but this time Sonoraville recovered and took over at their own 36.
From there, the Phoenix began a long drive that made it look like they were going to get the game-winning score.
After a two-yard run, Wyatt Springfield dashed 12 yards for a first down and quarterback Jaxon Pate hooked up with Nic Beddington for a 14-yard gain and the Phoenix were at the Adairsville 36.
Three plays later, Pate went five yards on a fourth-and-2 to give them another first down.
Pate then motored for 21 yards on two carries and the visitors were sitting at the Tiger 7. Three running plays lost eight yards and after a timeout, the Phoenix had their potential game-winning field goal blocked and Adairsville took at their own 49 with just 33 seconds left in the game.
They connected on two pass plays and then a quarterback keeper put them at the Sonoraville 29. After an offsides on the visitors gave them five more yards, the Tigers threw the game-winner to remain within a game of first place of both Rockmart and Ringgold.
For three quarters, the Sonoraville defense kept getting big when it needed, even making a goal line stand early when the Tigers reached the Phoenix two-yard-line in the first period.
On fourth down, forgoing the field goal, the home team chose to go for the score, but the defense got the stop and the red-and-black offense took over.
Both of the visitors’ touchdowns came in the second period, giving them a 14-0 lead at the break.
The first came on a Pate 22-yard touchdown pass to Beddington in the second period. It capped off a nice Phoenix drive and Ivan Agua’s extra-point kick put the road team in front, 7-0 with 5:02 left in the first half.
Their final drive of the second half resulted in their second touchdown, which was a Pate two-yard-run around the right side of his offensive line. Agua made another PAT and the visitors were up 14-0 with 39 seconds until intermission.
The Phoenix had a chance to push their lead to three touchdowns when the Tigers fumbled on the first play on the second half and Skylar Bradley recovered, giving them the ball at the Tiger 14.
Thanks to a couple of penalties, they got to the Adairsville one, but a bad snap lost 33 yards and eventually they were back near midfield before having to punt the ball away.
The loss snaps the Phoenix two-game winning streak and drops them to 2-3 in the Region. They are 4-3 overall and return to The Furnace Friday night to play LaFayette in another crucial Region meeting.
Adairsville goes to 4-1 in the Region and the Tigers face Rockmart Friday night in a showdown for first place. The Tigers are 6-1 overall.