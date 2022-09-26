It's the night the Sonoraville High School football faithful has been waiting for.
The Phoenix, after years in the 3A classification, will make their Region 7-4A debut this Friday night at the Furnace when the Big Red hosts Northwest Whitfield County in both teams' league opener.
The game is also the start of the second half of the season for both clubs with the Phoenix playing two Region games before they are have their second open date.
Both teams' were off last week and Northwest Whitfield will bring a 4-1 record into the game after the Bruins won their first four games of the year and closed out the non-Region portion of their schedule Friday, Sept. 16 with a 41-33 road loss to Darlington.
In that game, Northwest Whitfield was down 27-7 at halftime and scored 14 points in the third period to trail just 27-21 to start the fourth before the game got away from them.
That is the only common opponent both teams have played this year and both lost to Darlington with Sonoraville falling to the Tigers, 48-23. (The Phoenix played Calhoun and Northwest Whitfield scrimmaged the Yellow Jackets, but that really doesn't count as far as common opponent).
After the first half of the 12-week GHSA schedule, the 7-4A has lived up to all the preseason hype with the six league teams a currently a combined 25-5 and all six hold winning records to start the Region schedule.
Cedartown, which is currently the top-ranked 4A team in the state, and Heritage are both 5-0 while Northwest Whitfield, Carollton Central and Southeast Whitfield are all 4-1 and the Phoenix are 3-2. (Cedartown is also ranked in the Max Preps Top 100 nationally, coming in 98th this week in the latest listings).
For both Sonoraville and NW Whitfield, getting off to a 1-0 start in the league is of the utmost importance because it seems, while the Bruins are solid, the schedule will be more formidable each week everyone involved with more and more on the line as the five-game Region schedule goes along.
The Sonoraville-Northwest Whitfield game could also be a real air raid by both teams with Bruin senior quarterback Owen Booker having thrown for 1,487 yards through the first five weeks of the season while junior quarterback Jaxon Pate has accumulated 901 yards.
The Bruins have really been a pass-first type of team to this point with Owens averaging 285 yards a game through the skies while Sonoraville head coach Denver Pate has tried to find a more balanced attack.
In fact, despite his son's talent and huge arm, the Phoenix threw just 12 passes against Dalton as they look to feature running backs Zach Lyles and Wyatt Key and the quarterback himself when he sees he can tuck the ball in and take off.
And while the Bruins have been ringing the scoreboard to the tune of 36 points a game, they have given up some points this season with the defense surrendering exactly 24 per contest.
Going into Friday night, Brooker has completed 117-of-181 attempts with 15 touchdowns and three interceptions. Jaxon Pate was 52-of-101 attempts with nine touchdowns and six interception, but three of those picks came in their last game against Calhoun with two of them coming on excellent plays from the Yellow Jacket secondary. In the four games before that, he had just three INTs.
So there's no doubt the last thing the Phoenix want to do this week is the turn the ball over because they learned the hard way what can happen when they do in their loss to the Yellow Jackets.
Pate is also presently the Phoenix's leading rusher with 382 yards and four touchdown on exactly 50 carries. He has been averaging 76 yards per contest, so the Bruins, and the other five teams in the Region, have to be aware of the damage he can do when he takes off running.
Lyle is second on the team with 315 yards, but he has been used sparingly the first five weeks as the Phoenix hopes to unleash his skill set over the next few weeks because his play could be what gets them over the hump and into an 11th game in November.
The Phoenix will also be looking to clean up some things in the kicking game as bad snaps and dropped snaps on punts did not help their cause.
Defensively, it seems the Phoenix will be looking to put the pressure on Brooker and trying to make him uncomfortable all night long.
Besides the Sonoraville-NW game, the other 7-4A matchups Friday night having Central at Cedartown and Heritage going to Southeast Whitfield.
And the Raiders may be the league's biggest surprise to this point because after winning just nine games since 2019, they have won of their first five this year with their only loss coming to Gordon Lee. They will also bring a two-game win streak into the Region with wins over Armuchee and Druid Hills in their last two games.
Kickoff Friday evening at The Furnace will is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.