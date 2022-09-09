Sonoraville won its second consecutive non-Region game in a row Friday night, rallying from a shaky start to defeat LaFayette, 28-17, on the Ramblers' turf.

The home team intercepted Phoenix quarterback Jaxon Pate twice in the first five minutes of the game to take lead early, but Sonoraville got things rolling after that and used two touchdowns less than 15 seconds apart in the second quarter to take a lead they would never surrender.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In