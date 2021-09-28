Suddenly, the Sonoraville High School football team finds itself in a must-win situation.
Just two weeks ago, the Phoenix were on top of the football world — undefeated and unscored upon.
But now, after a pair of tough AAA Region 6 losses, they are 0-2 to start their league schedule and hope to get things back on track and keep their playoff hopes intact when they return to The Furnace Friday night to play Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe, which is also winless in league play.
With a victory on Friday over LFO, the Phoenix can stop the bleeding and get right back in the middle of the playoff chase. They can also pretty much snuff any remaining playoff hopes the Warriors might have because they are presently 0-3 in the region.
On the other side, an LFO win would make the Phoenix 0-3 and their postseason aspirations would all but be out the window as well.
The Phoenix showed their fighting spirit last Friday night in a 27-20 loss to North Murray County, but a valiant comeback came up just short.
They fell behind 13-0 before their first score came midway through the second period on the first of three Jaxon Pate touchdown passes.
They also trailed 27-7 early in the fourth quarter before they scored two more touchdowns as the hosts had to hold on at the end to get the win.
They were hoping to get a chance to possibly tie the game and send it into overtime at the end, but North Murray recovered an onside kick and was able to run out the final 3:40 on the clock.
With three weeks of games in the books, Ringgold is off a 3-0 start with defending Region champ Rockmart and Adairsville sitting right behind the Tigers with 2-0 records.
LaFayette and North Murray are tied for fourth place with 2-1 records and Coahulla Creek is in sixth at 1-2.
The strength of the league has gotten noticed around the state with five of the nine teams ranked in the top 25.
Rockmart is the only one of the five in the top 10, sitting eighth in Georgia. The next three are all bunched together with Ringgold, which is 5-0 overall, 16th, North Murray 17th, and Adairsville, which is 4-0, 18th.
And Sonoraville, which is 2-2, rounds out the top 25 at number 25 in the state in the 3A classification.
In looking at just the nunbers, Ringgold and Adairsville are, besides being unbeaten, off to amazing starts.
They also clash Friday night in Adairsville in a big game that will have early playoff implications with the winner really taking a big step forward towards a possible region championship.
In its five games, Ringgold has outscored their five opponents 244-43 and they drubbed North Murray, 78-0, last Friday night. They also clobbered LFO, 56-0, but Murray County put a real scare in them in week one of Region, pushing them all the way before the Tigers won 31-28.
Adairsville has won its first two games in Region by a 77-19 count but had to deal with a pesky Lafayette team last Friday in collecting a 22-6 victory over the Ramblers.
Rockmart was off last week with their open date but will be back on the field Friday night and looking to extend their region win streak to three games when they host North Murray.
The Mountaineers win over Sonoraville and LaFayette’s loss to Adairsville put the Ramblers and the Mountain Men in a fifth-place tie.
For Coahulla Creek, the season has already been a success on many levels because, for the first time in school history, the Creek has won three games.
The Colts whipped Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe, 35-12, last Friday for not only their first region win but also to go to 3-2 on the season. They have been playing football at the school or ten years now and this is also the latest in any season they have ever been above .500.
The other Region 6 games this Friday Coahulla Creek at North Murray, which is 0-3 in the Region. LaFayette has an open date this week.