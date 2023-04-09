Sports Editor
The GHSA sports calendar says the 4A state baseball playoffs will begin in just two weeks.
But don't try telling, or selling, that to Sonoraville High School head baseball coach Deron Walraven.
That's because with the regular season in its last days, his state-ranked Phoenix are not just moving closer to a postseason berth, but they are still in contention for the 7-4A championship.
And the two teams -- Heritage and Cedartown -- they are fighting for all those accolades are the two teams they are playing.
"These next two weeks are the playoffs," Walraven said. "We plaYou're playing for as high a seed as you can possibly get at this point
