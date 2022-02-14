Just 24 hours after whipping Ringgold to end the regular season, the Sonoraville High School boys basketball had their season come to an end against those same Tigers Saturday evening in the first round of the 3A Region 6 tournament in LaFayette.
The Phoenix, who had just three seniors on the roster this winter, were on fire Friday night against Ringgold, collecting 27 points in the first period and then pouring it on the rest of the way to earn their easiest win this year, 79-61, in Region 6 games.
But just one day later on Saturday, the teams met in the first round of the Region 6 tournament for the right to advance to this week's action and the Phoenix shots weren't falling with nearly the same regularity in a 56-45 loss to the Tigers.
Ringgold was scheduled to come back Monday to play their second game of the tournament.
In the teams' first outing on Friday, the Phoenix got it going both offensively and defensively right from the beginning, taking a 17-point lead after one quarter and then basically keeping it the rest of the game en route to an 18-point win.
The home team also made 11 3-point shots, including six in the first quarter alone, on Friday night in getting their third Region win of the winter.
With senior Dustin Fortenberry hitting four 3-pointers and guard Donovan McDaniel adding two more, the Phoenix scored a whopping 27 points in the first quarter to lead the Tigers by a 27-10 margin after one.
Fortenberry would add a free throw to finish with 13 points in the quarter while McDaniel cashed in a couple of more shot attempts for a 10-point quarter to spark the onslaught.
The Tigers tightened up their defense in the second period and made a dent in that deficit, outscoring the hosts, 17-10, to get within 10 at halftime, 37-27.
McDaniel, who would lead his team in scoring with 22 points, had five more in the second quarter on two made buckets and a free throw.
The Phoenix would begin a 42-point second half by scoring 18 points in the third to push their advantage back to 16 at 55-39 after three periods of play.
Freshman postman Carter Triplett had seven of his 12 points in the third period to keep the Phoenix comfortably in front. Triplett had two baskets and hit a trey as six different Sonoraville players produced points in the period.
Both teams were dropping in shots in the fourth quarter and Sonoraville finished it off by outslugging the visitors, 24-22, in the last eight minutes.
McDaniel closed it out strong with seven points and Ethan Hibberts added five more.
After McDaniel, Fortenberry finished with 18 points and five made three's. Triplett would end the night with 12 points.
That win set the two teams up for a rematch Saturday evening to start the Region tournament and the Tigers used a big third quarter to end the year for the red-and-white.
They were virtually even for two quarters, fighting to a 23-23 tie at haltime. But the Tigers outscored the Firebirds, 18-8 to break it open and get the win that kept their season going.
After a defensive first quarter, Sonoraville was on top, 9-8, to start the second period.