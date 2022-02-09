The Sonoraville High boys basketball team isn't headed to the playoffs.
In fact, with just one senior in the starting lineup, the young Phoenix have had those growing pains that veteran head coach Brent Mashburn talked about before the season began back in late November.
But at times, like all talented up-and-comers they have looked like world-beaters and been in some wild games over the past two months.
And Tuesday night's 3A Region 6 tussle with Murray County was one of them.
With one team making eight three-point shots in one quarter and the other draining seven in another quarter, the Phoenix came up just short, 76-73, against the Indians at The Furnace.
In the beginning, it looked like Murray County, which will be in the league's play-in tournament this week trying to get into the playoffs, was going to get an easy win as the Indians knocked in an amazing eight treys in the first eight minutes to score 31 points and lead 31-12 heading into the second period.
Caleb Hooker, who tied two Sonoraville players for game-high scoring honors with 19 points, had half of those dial-ups from long distance, connecting on four in the quarter. Three other Murray County players had the other four.
The Phoenix made two themselves with guards Dustin Fortenberry and Jaxon Pate each hitting one but it was guard Donovan McDaniel that paced the early scoring for the home team with six points on three made shots.
But the visitors couldn't maintain that pace in the second and in fact, the shots stopped dropping to the tune of just seven points. Meanwhile, the Phoenix remained steady and just kept batting to collect 15 points and trim their deficit to a much-more managable 38-27 at intermission.
The tide turnover, however, in the third period with the Phoenix making seven three's of their own en route to a 29-point quarter that completed their comeback and gave them the lead going into the fourth period.
Six different players made those seven three's with Pate the only guard to send home two of them. McDaniel, who had five in the quarter, along with Zane Stewart, Fortenberry, Jon Ridley, and Jordan Storey added the others for Sonoraville.
The Indians, though, rallied in the fourth, outscoring 21-17 to get the win that secured their place in the Region 6-3A tournament. Carson Weaver, who had 15 of his 17 points in the second half, had nine in the quarter for MC and guard Avery Jones added seven more.
The visitors were also perfect from the foul line in the fourth quarter, going 11-of-11 from the stripe.
Pate, who finished with five made threes, along with McDaniel sparked the red-and-white with 19 points apiece and Fortenberry added nine more on a trio of treys.
LaFayette and Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe met Friday night for the Region 6 champion with the Ramblers owning a 15-0 record while LFO is 14-1 and those two teams will move on to the state playoffs in just over a week.
Rockmart, which was off Friday night, finished 10-6 in the league and were ahead of Adairsville, which was fourth at 9-6 entering the final night of the regular season. Murray County and Coahulla Creek were tied for fifth at 6-9 but will be in the Region tournament next week because neither one will finish lower than sixth place.
Sonoraville ended the season Friday night at The Furnace against Ringgold and the Tigers were 7-17 going into the game.