Sonoraville’s dominance of Murray County was total and complete Friday night.
The Phoenix put up 477 yards of total offense and got the Region 6-AAA win 48-7 at home. The victory put the Phoenix at 4-2 overall and 2-2 in region play.
“Obviously, we were able to execute offensively,” said SHS coach Denver Pate. “We need to clean up some penalties but at the same time, we were able to dig out of some holes offensively. I thought we threw it around pretty good. Defensively, outside of that first play when they drew up a good play, caught our back end not rotating and hit us with a tight end down the pipe right away. Other than that, I felt like we executed defensively.”
Phoenix sophomore quarterback Jaxon Pate was simply electric. He passed for 356 yards and four touchdowns. Sonoraville junior Brant Bryant put on an absolute show as well, picking off two passes and catching two touchdowns.
“I thought Jaxon played really well,” Denver Pate said. “Turnovers on downs were key as well. We’ve been talking about getting Brant more touches and he was able to get that tonight. You get two picks and catch a couple of balls and be able to do something with them, from an offensive standpoint, that’s key. He’s a weapon for us.”
Murray County dug into its bag of tricks on the opening play of the game to start the scoring with a halfback pass from Taylor Carrell to Carson Weaver for a 70-yard touchdown. The point-after was good and Murray led 7-0. Unfortunately for the Indians, that would be their lone score.
Sonoraville immediately returned fire, marching six plays and 65 yards to score on a 1-yard run by junior Zach Lyles. The extra point by Ivan Agua was successful and the game was tied 7-7 with 8:28 left in the first.
Sonoraville added to it on its next possession, which ended in a 60-yard pass from Pate to Bryant, making it 14-7 with 2:54 to go in the opening quarter.
Pate was at it again on the Phoenix’s next possession. He caught Lyles on a 50-yard touchdown pass and it would be 21-7 after the PAT.
Not to be outdone by his own performance, Pate found Jadon Thomason on a 76-yard touchdown and it was 28-7 following the extra point with 9:58 to go in the half.
Guess what though? Pate had other things he can do.
The quarterback took a Murray punt to the house for 70 yards with 8:35 to go and it would be 35-7 after the PAT. Just before half, Pate called his own number for a 1-yard run with 24 seconds to go. The point after was no good, but the Phoenix still had an insurmountable 41-7 advantage.
The Phoenix added the final points of the night with 10:29 to go in the third when Pate found Bryant again, this time on an 82-yard pass. It was 48-7 after the kick.
Murray fell to 1-6 overall and 0-5 in Region 6-AAA.
Sonoraville, a team on the playoff bubble, is at Adairsville on Friday.
“I think if you win, you set yourself up for good things,” Denver Pate said. “If you lose, you’re at the grace of other teams in the region. It’s a big one next week against Adairsville. We’ll prepare all week and these kids will be ready to go.”