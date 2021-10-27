The Sonoraville High School softball team is having a great season.
And now the individual honors are starting to come the players' way with the recent announcement of the AAA All-Region 6 team.
Four Phoenix girls were named to the region first team while three made the second team and three more received honorable mention.
The Phoenix began play Thursday morning in the Elite Eight state tournament in Columbus against Southeast Bulloch, hoping to get to this weekend's AAA state championship game.
Senior pitcher Taylor Long, junior infielder Kelly Green, freshman outfielder Erin Garland, and freshman Taylor Martin were all named to the Region 6 first team.
Senior first baseman Olyvia Hopper, senior outfielder Molly Speach and junior infielder Taylor West were the Sonoraville players named to the second team.
Seniors infielder Daelynn Cochran and outfielder Scarlett Hunter along with freshman pitcher/outfielder Harley Brown received honorable mention.
Region 6 also recognized all its players who had a Grade Point Average of 3.0 or better and Sonoraville had a lot of them.
The Phoenix had seven girls with first team status while two were on the second team and three more garnered honorable mention.
Cochran, Long, Hunter, Speach, Green, Garland and Martin were all named to the first team.
Hopper and West were on the second All-Region squad.
Cochran, Hunter, and Brown received honorable mention.
The Phoenix were also well-represented on the Region 6 All-Academic team with over half the team making the roster
Kayleigh Kelley, Chloe Edmonds, Ava Lambert, Emma Springfield, along with Cochran, Long, Hunter, Speach, Green and West were recognized for having GPAs of 3.0 or better.
The Phoenix are having one of the best seasons in school history and were 25-5 heading into this weekend's final playoffs.