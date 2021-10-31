So close.
Needing one victory to capture a Georgia high school state softball championship, Sonoraville fell twice Saturday afternoon to Appling County, 3-2 and 4-1, in the AAA finals at the Olympiad Complex in Columbus.
On the strength of three consecutive 1-0 wins, the Lady Phoenix were the first in the eight-team field to reach the championship round. And by being the first to get that far under the double-elimination format, that also meant Sonoraville had to win just one time while the team they were playing in the finals would have to beat them twice.
And that is exactly what happened with Appling County, which was also the number one ranked AAA team in the state just like Sonoraville, taking a pair of must-win games to claim their state trophy.
The teams would end up playing each other three times in a matter of about 33 hours as one of the Phoenix's opening-round victories was a 1-0 victory Friday morning over the team from Bexley that dropped the Pirates into the loser's bracket, meaning one more defeat would end their season.
Undaunted, the Lady Pirates won three straight games to get to the finals and two more over the locals to take home their prize.
Appling County, which were the AAA Region One winners, finished the year with a 30-2 record.
Head coach Chad Hayes' team began its run to the finals at the cold and rainy Elite Eight tournament Thursday afternoon with a 1-0 victory over Southeast Bulloch in the first of what would be six really close games -- five of which were one-run encounters -- in a little over 48 hours.
The teams were scoreless until the seventh inning, when the Phoenix would post that lone run.
Freshman Taylor Martin was hit by a pitch to start the late rally and advanced to second base on a fielder's choice by senior picture Taylor Long.
At that point, sophomore Emma Springfield came on to pinch run for Martin.
Senior Molly Speach then delivered the clutch RBI single to send Springfield home with the game's only run.
Long began her ironman duties by going the distance in the circle and she struck out 12 SB batters in the first of the five games she would pitch in.
Next up in the winners bracket was Appling County and with Long throwing another no-hitter, the Phoenix scored a run in the second inning on a Olyvia Hopper solo home run and made it stand up for their second 1-0 win in Columbus.
Hopper, who has quietly racked up one of the highest batting averages in Georgia this fall, hammered the round-tripper over the left field fence under weather conditions that were not exactly conducive to the long ball to keep her team in the winners bracket.
Meanwhile, Long struck out 15 hitters to keep AC baserunners to a minimum.
That moved the girls to Saturday morning and one step away from a date in the finals. And they went to 3-0 at state and stayed in championship contention by collecting their third consecutive 1-0 victory, this one in 10 tense innings over Harlem.
The Phoenix would garner their only run of the game in the tenth when an Ava Lambert RBI single drove in Speach from second base after the inning began with her on second.
Long again did outstanding work, striking out 18 Harlem hitters and surrendering just one hit.
But later thar day, Appling County would advance out of the loser's bracket to get to the finals against Sonoraville.
The Lady Pirates began the state tourney Thursday with a 2-1 win over Jackson, but then they lost to the Phoenix to put them on the brink of elimination.
They then ousted Pike County, 11-7; Southeast Bulloch, 2-1; and Harlem, 1-0, to reach the finals against the Phoenix.
Sonoraville closes the season with a 28-7 record.