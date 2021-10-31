For the Sonoraville football team, it appears the Phoenix will end the 2021 season Friday night on the road when they travel to Coahulla Creek in Dalton in a AAA Region 6 match.
The red-and-black enter the last week of the 2021 campaign with a 3-4 record in the league and in a fifth-place tie with LaFayette, with both schools facing a must-win situation this week before they can even begin to think about playing beyond that.
With one game to play for eight of the Region's nine teams (Murray County has the open date this week and has finished its season), three of the playoff teams in the Region are decided.
Ringgold, which laced Sonoraville, 40-7, last Friday night, along with Rockmart and Adairsville are all in.
Ringgold and Rockmart are both 7-0 in the league and meet Friday night for the championship while
Adairsville, which clubbed North Murray, 47-18 Friday night, is 5-2 and will be the three seed, regardless of how things go Friday night against winless Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe.
And in fourth place all by themselves is North Murray, which is 4-3 and can end all the speculation regarding who will get the fourth and last playoff spot with a win over Lafayette this week.
The Mountaineers could have secured their ticket to mid-November games by beating Adairsville last week, but get another chance this week with a win to keep playing next week.
Sonoraville and LaFayette are a game behind in a tie for fifth place with both 3-4 in the Region, but LaFayette will host North Murray Friday and the Ramblers could help themselves with a victory.
Then again, if Sonoraville beats the Creek and LaFayette knocks off North Murray, all three of those teams will be 4-4 and we're still trying to figure out how things play out from there regarding the tiebreakers.
In the head-to-head comparison, it appears it's basically a draw.
Sonoraville lost to North Murray but did beat LaFayette. So it might be easy to look at this and say that if Lafayette beats North Murray been the Ramblers are in, but Sonoraville beat LaFayette so who goes on?
But like we said earlier, if North Murray wins, it's all decided.
For Sonoraville, the Phoenix would simply like to get a win Friday night and then see what happens. If they win, that would be one more than they had last year when they were 5-5.
They are looking for one more supreme effort against Coahulla Creek, which had its open date last week and goes into this week looking for the win that would put them at 5-5 and give them their first .500 season in the 10-year history of the school.
The Phoenix are coming off their lowest-scoring game of the year, reaching the end zone against Ringgold only once and losing by the widest margin they have all year.
Penalties kept them from finishing a couple of more drives against the Tigers and defensively, they just could never slow them down.
Ringgold, which is 9-0 overall, racked up 430 yards in total offense against the Phoenix with more than 250 of that coming on the ground.
Coahulla Creek stands 4-5 on the year and prior to this season, the Colts had never won more than two games in any year.
Kickoff Friday night in Dalton is set for 7:30 p.m.