In a crowded lot that included many 5A and 6A schools, the Sonoraville boys track and field team was fifth last Saturday at the annual Mohawk-Warrior Invitational at Ratner Stadium.
Calhoun, which is a 5A school, won the event with 139 points while private school power Darlington was a second, but pretty far back with 94.5. Kennesaw Mountain was third with 81 and Riverdale just edged out Sonoraville for fourth place with Riverdale finishing with 73 and the Phoenix had 70.
The Firebirds did not have any individual winners but did have a pair of second place finishes to highlight their efforts.
They were the runner-up in one of the field events and one of the sprint events as the Mohawk Invitational had 14 teams and every event had at least 15 competitors while some had as many as 30 or 40.
For the first time this year, pole vault Jesse Vess did not win the meet, instead placing second with a 13-6 behind the winner from Calhoun, who went 14 feet. Still, the 13-6 height is the best vault Vess has recorded this year.
Vess also had a Calhoun vaulter behind him in third place at 10 feet even as Vess and event winner Dylan Faulkner were the only ones in contention for first place.
In one of the closest finishes of the entire meet, Sonoraville Sprinter Tanner Hicks was second in the 400-meter run with a 52.23 and the winning time was a 52.18 from a Riverdale runner. And Hicks needed every final burst of energy he could muster at the finish line with the third place time being a 52.26 and the fourth place showing a 52.27.
Hicks also ran well in the 200-meter dash, placing fourth in another race that had a lot of young men reaching the finish line at about the same time. The gold medal time was a 22.85 but the next eight runners, including Hicks, ran a time between 23 and 24 seconds. The eight runners after than finished between 24 and 25 seconds.
Hurdlers Nick Beddington and Chase Bond had both of the Phoenix's individual third places and the Phoenix was third and fifth in both hurdles races
Beddington was third in the 110-meters hurdles (16.18) and Kyler Bonds was fifth (16.67) in another close race where the top finishers were separated by just a whisker.
Chase Bonds was fifth in the 300-meters (42.76) and he was just ahead of teammate Keegan Thompson, was who fifth (43.95) in the longer of the two hurdles races.
Beddington also racked up points for his team in the triple jump, placing fourth (38-07) in that event. The first-place distance was a 41-6 as the three finishers ahead of Beddington all went 40 feet or farther.
The Phoenix added to their with five fifth places, including two in the relays.
Cayden Guy was fifth in the discus for the Phoenix, who were fifth and seventh individually in the event. Guy had a best throw of 122-3 and teammate T.J. Oliver was not far behind for seventh overall, exactly five feet behind him, with a 117-3 distance. There were over 30 discus throwers in the field.
Senior distance runner Andrew Carey was fifth in the 800-meter run for the Phoenix (2:09.89). A 2:03.82 won the race as there was just six seconds between first place and Carey's time.
He was also seventh in the 1,600 or mile (4:51.11) in a field of nearly 40 runners. Braden Henry also ran for Sonoraville in that race.
Ethan Hibberts was fifth in the long jump (18-10.5) with just one jumper going over 20 feet. Three went 19 feet or more and then Hibberts was fifth, just ahead of the sixth place distance of 18-10.5.
The Phoenix were also fifth in the 4-x-100 and the 4-x-400 relays with a 45.59 in the sprint event and a 3:42.96 in the mile.
While the school on Highway 53 was fifth in the 400 relay, they were just over a second off the winning time of 44.32. The Phoenix had an A team and a B team in the field and it was the A team that came in fifth.
In the 1,600 relay, again the Phoenix were less than half-a-second from third as the third place time was 3:42.51 and second was a 3:42.71 before the Big Red runners had the final time lower than 3:43.00. Riverdale won it with a 3:38.91 and Darlington was right behind them at 3:39.53.