The Sonoraville High School boys track team was second Saturday at the Nance Industries Relays at Gordon Central High School.
It was a close meet between the top three teams with Model winning with 112 points while the Phoenix took second place with 107 and just edged out 6A Dalton for third as the Catamounts finished the day with 106 points. Gordon Central came in fourth overall with 93 points.
The meet was a different type of track meet with seven relay races ran instead of the 400-meter, 800, mile and two-mile runs. The two hurdles races and all the field events were held to go with all the relays.
The Phoenix did end the day with four first places, including a pair of victories in the field events.
Sonoraville won the pole vault and the discus events and really were the dominant team in both events, taking the first three places in the pole vault and three of the first four in the discus.
JT Vess was the pole vault champ, going up-and-over at 12 feet even and he was three-and-a-half feet higher than teammates Braden Henry and Alex Trejo, who tied for second with a height of 8-6.
Cayden Guy won the discus competition, placing just ahead of teammate T.J. Oliver, who came in second. Guy had a winning distance of 128-4 and Oliver had a best of 127-9. The Phoenix also had the fourth place throw of 121-1 as the Phoenix had six throwers in the field.
The Big Red's other individual first place came in the 300-meter hurdles where Chase Bonds was the winner in a race that the Phoenix placed first, second, and third in. And not only did Sonoraville hold down those first places, but those runners were all just over a half-second apart with their official times.
Bonds won the long hurdles race (43.42) and he was just in front of teammate Keegan Thomas, who was second (43.69) and junior Nicholas Beddington, who was officially third (43.87) , giving the Phoenix a ton of points in the 300 hurdles.
They didn't win the 100-meter hurdles, but did very well there also going 2-3-4 in the placings.
Beddington was the runner-up in the shorter hurdles race (16.87) with the last time under 17 seconds. Kyler Bonds came in third (17.41) for the Phoenix and Chase Bonds was fourth (18.09).
Sonoraville's other gold medal came in 800-meter sprint medley relay, which is not an event that is officially recognized by the GHSA. The four Phoenix runners, who run a couple of different distances in the evcent, came in first with a solid 1:38.62.
The Phoenix also were second in two of the other relays, finishing in that spot in the 4-x-100 meter relay and the 4-x-400 relay, which are two official events in the GHSA track and field manual.
The Phoenix won the 400-meter relay race, with their quartet of runners going around the lap once with a time of 44.62.
They were also second in the 1,600-meter relay, teaming up to run a 3:42.18 to finish just behind Model.
Sonoraville also medaled in the 4-x-800 relay, covering the course in a time of 9:38.30.
The Phoenix were fourth in the distance medley (12:59.89), finishing in under 13 minutes, which is considered a very good time for that event.
Sonoraville also had an individual fourth place in the long jump as the jumpers in red-and-white were fourth, fifth and sixth in that competition.
Kyler Bonds was fourth with a distance of 18-3 and he got a lot of competition from his teammates with Keegan placing second with a 18-1.5 jump while Brant Bryant was sixth at 18 feet even.
The Phoenix also came in fifth in the 4-x-1,600 relay with a 25:47.8 time in an event that took nearly a half-hour and they were sixth in the 4-x-200 with a 1:52.47.
Bram Carter was sixth in the shot put for the Phoenix, ending Saturday with a long distance heave of 36 feet, 6-and-a-half inches.
The Sonoraville boys team will be back at the Gordon Central High School track on Thursday, when they compete at the Gordon Central meet.