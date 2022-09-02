The Sonoraville High School football team bounced back in a big way Friday night, defeating Dalton, 27-21, before a large crowd at The Furnace.
Just one week after a disheartening loss to Darlington that saw the Tigers use some big plays early to take command early, the Phoenix used that same formula to trip up the Catamounts.
The home team got the ball first and just seconds into the game, junior quarterback Jaxon Pate found running back Zach Lyles for what would be a 69-yard touchdown pass and a quick 6-0 lead. But the extra-point try was blocked with Sonoraville using its third kicker in three games to keep the early lead at six.
Dalton, however, would retaliate immediately.
Countering with their own fast drive, the Catamounts moved to the Sonoraville one-yard-line before running back Tyson Greenwade, who would unofficially finish with more than 250 yards rushing, tied the game at six with a short run. They made the extra point to lead 7-6 with 9:23 still to go in the first quarter.
After a Sonoraville punt and a penalty backed them up to their own 15, Dalton fumbled on the second play and Phoenix linebacker Ty Brown returned the ball 12 yards for the touchdown. This time, they made the PAT to take a 13-7 advantage.
But a long Greenwade touchdown run put the Dalton back in front, 14-13, as a wild first quarter came to a close.
From that point, both teams threatened a couple of times, but the scoring slowed down.
The Phoenix took the lead for good in the second quarter after another Dalton fumble and a Zach McAfee recovery set them up at midfield. Mixing it up with runs and passes, the Big Red scored on a Lyles' five-yard run and again made the extra-point to go back on top, 20-14.
Dalton closed the half with a trip inside the Sonoraville 10 and the Catamounts reached the eight with three seconds showing in the second quarter. Instead of kicking the field goal to close the deficit to three, they elected to take one more shot in the end zone and an incomplete pass ended the half.
Afer a scoreless third period, the Phoenix would push their margin to two touchdowns in the first minute of the fourth period.
Lyles, who unofficially had just under 180 yards rushing the ball, ran 38 yards for the winners' last touchdown. Their third straight extra-point kick made it 27-14 with almost an entire quarter still to go.
Dalton responded quickly, however, with Greenwade breaking off his second long touchdown run of the night, this one for 49 yards away to make it a one-score game with 9-and-a-half-minutes-to-play.
And that's the way it would end as both teams had one more drive into the other's territory, but the defenses were able to turn them away.
The Phoenix improved to 2-1 with the win and will be on the road for the first time this season next Friday night when they travel to LaFayette to play the Ramblers in a meeting of former Region 6-3A foes.
With the loss, Dalton slipped to 1-1 and the Catamounts back are home next Friday evening to play Rockmart.