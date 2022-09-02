The Sonoraville High School football team bounced back in a big way Friday night, defeating Dalton, 27-21, before a large crowd at The Furnace.

Just one week after a disheartening loss to Darlington that saw the Tigers use some big plays early to take command early, the Phoenix used that same formula to trip up the Catamounts.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In