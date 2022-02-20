The Sonoraville High School girls basketball team claimed the third seed in Region 6 last week at their 3A Region tournament in LaFayette.
The Phoenix, who have been to the 3A state tournament three of the past four years, won two of three games in the league playoffs and upended Ringgold for the second time in a week on Saturday to finish as the third seed out of the Region heading into this week's first and second-round games.
And that third seed gave them a date Tuesday night against Oconee County, which finished as the second seeded team out of 3A Region 8. (Details of that game were not available at press time).
That win also kept their late-season push intact as the Lady Phoenix head into the postseason a team truly on the rise. They closed the regular season with eight wins in their last 11 games (all Region matchups) and have definitely turned their season around with elimination games now only remaining on the schedule.
At the Region 6 tournament, things weren't easy for Sonoraville, but with stellar defense, they took two out of three games.
They began the event last Wednesday and defeated Coahulla Creek, 45-43, in overtime to clinch a spot in the Region's final four while ending the Lady Colts year.
Then on Friday, they ran into top-seeded Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe and lost, 62-43, relegating them to Saturday's third-place game. And despite playing their second game in less than 24 hours, they prevailed over Ringgold, 46-43, to end the regular season on a strong note.
Against Coahulla Creek, the Lady Phoenix outscored the Colts, 6-4, in the extra three-minute period after the teams completed regulation play tied at 39.
Head coach Stephanie Caudell's team got off to a good start, holding the Colts to just six points for an 11-6 lead after one period.
The Creek then tightened up its defense, holding Sonoraville to an eight-point second quarter, cutting the Phoenix halftime advantage to the slimmest of margins at 19-18.
Sonoraville pushed the lead back to six, 32-26, to begin the final period by topping the Colts 13-8 in the third, but CC came back to edge the Phoenix, 13-7 in the fourth and force the extra basketball.
That win sealed their place as one of the top four teams in the league and a spot in this week's playoffs with only the seeding to be determined. And their bid for one of the top two berths came to an end with the loss to LFO.
The Lady Warriors, after beating Sonoraville on Friday, then defeated Murray County, 65-57, to win the Region 6 championship Saturday night and they will take a stellar 26-1 record into the playoffs as they started out against Hart County, which is the fourth seed representing Region 8.
The Phoenix hung with LFO for three quarters before the Ramblers were able to pull away.
Both teams had five field goals in the first quarter, but LFO led 17-12 after the first quarter thanks to five foul shots. The Ramblers went to the line eight times in the first period while Sonoraville did not make a trip the entire first half.
Junior guard Kayleigh Kelley had five of the Phoenix's 12 points in the quarter and freshman guard Erin Garland also dropped in a trey.
The teams had a close second quarter with LFO topping the Phoenix, 11-10, to hold a 28-22 margin at the lead.
Junior post Diana Smith had four of those 10 points while Garland, Layla Townsend, and Brynley Walraven had Sonoraville's other three baskets.
LFO took its first double-digit lead late in the third quarter as both teams had four baskets in the period but the Ramblers had seven made foul shots on 10 attempts while Sonoraville split its two freebies and found themselves down, 43-31 to begin the last eight minutes.
Ten different players had points for the Phoenix, but none reached double figures as Smith led the team with eight points and Garland had seven.
LFO junior guard Christina Collins paced all scorers with a game-high 21 and her younger sistem, freshman Christen Collins had 20. Forward Angel Simmons also had 10 in the victory.
That left the Phoenix playing for third place and they came up big against Ringgold, defeating them for the second in eight days with a hard-fought three-point win.
Playing a great defensive first quarter with just four points allowed, they rolled to a 27-16 halftime lead against the Tigers and then held off their late charges.
Sonoraville would own a 39-32 lead at the end of three periods.
As the second-seeded team out of Region 6, Murray County hosted Franklin County Tuesday night in the first round and Ringgold is the fourth-seed. The Lady Tigers opened on the road with a trip to Region 8 champion East Jackson.
The Phoenix went into this week with a 14-13 record.