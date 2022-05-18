The school year is winding down for Sonoraville, but the late-season awards and recognition are currently rolling in.
The Phoenix baseball team just completed one of the best seasons in school history and the performances of quite a few of their players have gotten people's attention.
The Region 6-3A coaches recently announced the 2022 All-Region players and the Phoenix, which won 23 games this year to set a school record for the most wins in a single season, had nine player, or nearly its entire starting lineup get some type of recognition.
And two players -- senior pitcher Trevor Childers and junior outfielder/pitcher Zach Lyles -- received the prestigious honor of being named to the 2022 Chattanooga Times Free Press Best of Preps All-Star team.
And they are not the only Sonoraville athlete to be honored in that way as senior softball pitcher Taylor Long, who had over 435 strikeouts last fall alone and 998 during her time with the Phoenix, was also named to the Times Best of Preps Softball All-Star team.
And people in Chattanooga who are not familiar with Long will get the opportunity to know her name very soon as she has signed to play softball, starting next spring, with the Mocs of University of Tennessee-Chattanooga.
Long's numbers last fall for the Lady Phoenix were some of the best in the country as she went 25-3 on the year. She gave up just 68 hits in 199.1 innings of work as well as 23 runs that contributed to her microscopic 0.43 Earned Run Average.
She was also a beast offensively, holding a .340 batting average with 34 hits, 21 RBI, seven doubles, two triples and four home runs.
(The Best of Preps honors the best athletes in Northwest Georgia and Southeast Tennessee in all high school sports).
The recipients will be honored in June with a banquet at the Chattanooga Convention Center and the keynote speaker this year will be University of Georgia quarterback Bennett Stetson, who led the Bulldogs to the National Championship last season.
And Childers and Lyles were two of the five Sonoraville baseball players who received first-team honors when the current All-Region 6-3A team was announced.
Childers, who recently signed a letter-of-intent to play college baseball at Berry College in Rome, had an amazing senior season for the Phoenix, finishing with a stellar 11-0 record and an Earned Run Average under one. He had 66 strikeouts in 60 innings of work and finished the year with an unreal 0.93 ERA. The Phoenix won 23 games this past season and while they had a number of good arms, Childers had nearly half of those victories.
Lyles, who has verbally committed to Western Kentucky University but has other offers still coming down the line, batted .500 this year and had nearly 50 steals. He is an old-school player in that when he gets on base, it wasn't is he going to try and steal a bag, but when will he go.
He finished the year with 11 doubles, seven triples and drove in 32 runs for the Big Red.
Junior infielder/pitcher Dawson Townsend, junior outfielder/pitcher Kannon England and sophomore shortstop/pitcher Jaxon Pate were the other three Phoenix first-teamers on the Region 6-3 ballclub.
And the good news for head coach Deron Walraven is that all of those players except Childers will be back next season because they are all underclassmen.
Sonoraville also had a pair of players named to the 6-3A second team and two more players received honorable mention.
Senior second baseman/outfielder Cole Gross and sophomore catcher/outfielder Brock Clements were the two Phoenix named to the All-Region second team.
Senior third baseman/pitcher Matthew Parrott, who has signed to play college baseball at Covenant College, and junior outfielder/pitcher A.J. Hensley both were named honorable mention.