There will be some new faces on the sidelines and up in the box for the Sonoraville High School football team.
That's because sixth-year head coach Denver Pate has four new additions to his coaching staff.
Justin Smith joins the staff as the new quarterbacks coach while Colby Morris will be in charge of the tight ends/H-backs. David Gann will oversee the offensive line and Jon Lovingood is new defensive coordinator and will be working specifically with the linebackers.
The Phoenix are currently transitioning from a 3A school to a 4A school, where they will begin play next season in Region 7.
The Phoenix are coming off a 6-4 last year in which they came up just shy of making the playoffs, going 4-4 in the nine-team 3A Region 6. Now they will be in a Region with just six schools, meaning winning four Region games would put them in contention for not just a playoff berth but possibly a first-round playoff home game at The Furnace.
Sonoraville does have a large returning number of starters coming back from last year's team, including one of the top quarterbacks in Northwest Georgia in sophomore Jaxon Pate and the team's leading tackler in lineman Tristan Mullins.
Jaxon Pate led Region 6-3A in passing attempts, passing completions, passing yardage, touchdown passes, and was one of the league's top rushers as well and he will be back to director the offense again this year.
Mullins finished the season with over 100 tackles or over 10 rundowns per game and was one of the players in the Region that opposing coaches had to make sure they accounted for when they were preparing to play the Phoenix.
The team is scheduled to open the season Friday, August 19 when they go to Pickens County and they have five non-Region games before they kick off their league schedule the last Friday in September.