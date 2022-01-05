The Sonoraville High School basketball team could not have picked a better time to win its first AAA Region 6 game.
Using a big second and fourth quarters offensively, the suddenly red-hot Phoenix defeated North Murray, 65-54, at The Furnace for it third win in their last four games after they took two-out-of-three last week at the Pickens County Christmas tournament.
Most importantly, though, the win snapped their five-game losing streak to begin league play and kept them within two games of that fourth and final playoff spot in Region 6, which after Tuesday night's four games, was held by Murray County.
And the Phoenix were in Chatsworth Friday night to face the Indians with a chance to close the gap on the Indians, who were alone in fourth place with a 3-3 record in the Region. (Details of that game were not available at press time).
Sonoraville did get the three-point shots falling in the win, knocking down 13 shots from long distance, although at times in the first and third quarters, both teams went stretches where the ball wouldn't cooperate.
Both Sonoraville and North Murray, each playing their first game in the New Year, got off to a sluggish shot offensively, with quite a few turnovers and missed shots in the first quarter as the visitors slogged their way to an 8-5 lead after one.
Sophomore guard Jaxon Pate, who finished the night with 14 points that included four 3's, hit a three and freshman guard Elijah Woods added another bucket to account for the home team's points.
North Murray had a trio of players score in the first quarter as they made three baskets and a pair of foul shots for the three-point lead.
In the second quarter, the Phoenix came alive offensively, topping the Indians, 22-8, in the quarter to hold serve, 27-16, at the halftime.
Five different players would score in the period and they made four shots from beyond the arch.
Pate led the team with eight points in the quarter, including a pair of treys, and senior guard Dustin Fortenberry made two of his three three's as well. Senior guard Zane Stewart added four points and freshman forward Carter Triplett had three more as the Phoenix took control.
The Indians fought back to outscore the Phoenix, 14-9, in the third and cut the gap to 36-30 after three periods.
The hosts' nine points came on a trio of three's with Woods, who would finish the game with 10 points, making two of them and Stewart hitting one more.
The fourth quarter saw the Phoenix score 29 points for the most points they have scored in any quarter this year.
Junior guard Ethan Hibberts, who led his team with 15 points, had 14 of them in the period before fouling out. He drained a trio of three-pointers as well as making a pair of shots another free throw to keep the Indians at bay.
Sophomore Donovan McDaniel had four more while Pate and Fortenberry each had a three and Triplett had three more as well on a basket and a free throw to deliver the offensive explosion.
Presently, LaFayette and Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe lead the Region with undefeated records and not only are both of those schools perfect in Region 6 action, but they are also unbeaten overall with LaFayette leading the leag with a 7-0 record while LFO is 6-0 and just a half-game off the pace. (For the season, LFO is 13-0 and LaFayette is 12-0 and both teams are ranked among the top five in the AAA state listings).
Adairsville is just behind both of them at 5-1 and that one loss was a 78-55 setback to LaFayette in mid-December.
But after that, things get most interesting with a bunch of teams close to each other, meaning if the Phoenix can stay hot like they have been, there is still enough games and time to get into the postseason.
Murray County is 3-3, but Coahulla Creek, North Murray, and Rockmart are right on their heels with Sonoraville coming in next.
The Creek is 2-3 while NM, after Tuesday's loss, and Rockmart are each 2-4 and just a game ahead of the Phoenix.
Ringgold is last in the league and winless at 0-7 in the Region.
All nine teams in Region 6 will complete the first half of the schedule next week.