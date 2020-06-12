Greetings,
In February, I announced my retirement to our governing board and team members at AdventHealth. Much to my disliking — but as usually happens when people retire—my colleagues began discussing a retirement gathering.
As Karen and I were trying to settle on dates, the COVID-19 pandemic struck, and we determined it wasn’t a good time to have a gathering, or to transition into retirement. Now, as we are settling in to our new normal, I am excited to follow through and transition into retirement, although I will continue to assist AdventHealth with some special projects going forward.
Michael Murrill will be replacing me as president and CEO of AdventHealth Gordon, AdventHealth Murray and the AdventHealth Southeast Region. Michael is a dynamic leader and has been a part of AdventHealth his entire career. He and his wife and their two children are looking forward to becoming a part of our community, and I am confident that you will enjoy getting to know them.
Since moving to Calhoun in 2009, the last 11 years have been fantastic! We’ve made many wonderful friendships, and we’ve enjoyed watching the community grow and flourish. I can think of no better place to finish out my career.
They say that the success of a leader is dependent on the team surrounding him. Never has this been more true than here at AdventHealth Gordon. The physicians, the nurses, the techs, the support staff, administration, and everyone who contributes to the mission of AdventHealth — they are the ones who have made AdventHealth Gordon all that it is today. I am grateful for their passion and commitment and excited about our bright future!
I am proud of the mission of AdventHealth and the work that happens every day as we “Extend the Healing Ministry of Christ” to those we serve.
Karen and I love this community and will continue to call Calhoun home. When you see me out and about, please stop and say hello. It has been an honor to serve you, and I pray God’s richest blessings on Gordon County, and of course, AdventHealth.
Sincerely,
Pete Weber
AdventHealth