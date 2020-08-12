Pet of the Week: Zax

Zax is an adult short hair cat available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter. His exact age is unknown.
The folks at the shelter say Zax is a sweet, sometimes shy cat with a calm energy. He likes relaxing in warm, cozy spaces and prefers hanging out alone over spending time with other cats, though he does get along well with other animals.
Zax gets along well with both adults and children. He would make an excellent addition to any family but would be especially happy in a home with no other pets. Whatever comes next, Zax is hoping it is forever!
When calling to ask about Zax, reference pet I.D. number #11868.
Visit Zax or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter, located at 790 Harris Beamer Road, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Adoption fees for cats adopted from Gordon County are $75. The adoption fee for dogs is $85. These prices cover the cost of a spay/neuter procedure and a rabies vaccine.