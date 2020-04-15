Pet of the Week: Wilson

Wilson is a 5-year-old American Bulldog mix. He is neutered and weighs 58 pounds. A sweet boy, he is shy when you first meet him but warms up to people quickly. He would be a great addition to any family looking for a lifelong companion.
The folks at the shelter say Wilson is friendly and gets along well with people. He enjoys eating treats and getting belly rubs. As an adult dog, he is not overly energetic but loves to have a good time with the people who care for him.
When calling to ask about Wilson, reference pet I.D. number #11257.
Visit Wilson or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter, located at 790 Harris Beamer Road, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Adoption fees for cats adopted from Gordon County are $75. The adoption fee for dogs is $85. These prices cover the cost of a spay/neuter procedure and a rabies vaccine.