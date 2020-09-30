Pet of the Week: Teensy

Teensy is a domestic short hair kitten. She is currently available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter.
As her name suggests, this girl is a tiny ball of fluff and fun. Teensy is an incredibly affectionate and sweet kitten who enjoys cuddling and climbing the cat tree in the Kitten Room at the shelter. The folks who work there say she has a big personality and likes to pounce on the other kittens to initiate playtime.
Teensy would be the perfect addition to any family but would do especially well in an environment where she can be playful as well as cuddly. She has not shown any signs of aggression and would likely do well with children.
When calling to ask about Teensy, reference pet I.D. number #12170.
Visit Teensy or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter, located at 790 Harris Beamer Road, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Adoption fees for cats adopted from Gordon County are $75. The adoption fee for dogs is $85. These prices cover the cost of a spay/neuter procedure and a rabies vaccine.