Tango is a teenage domestic medium hair cat available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter. He loves people and is looking for a new home to call his own.
This boy is playful and personable, doing well with both strangers and other cats. He enjoys batting at toy balls, napping in windowsills and behind-the-ear scratches. He has a lot of energy and also loves cuddling.
Tango has a wonderful personality, according to the folks at the shelter. He is sweet and not quick to turn his paws to people. He would make a great pet for any family but would be an especially good fit for families with only one or no other pets.
When calling to ask about Tango, reference pet I.D. number #11503.
Visit Tango or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter, located at 790 Harris Beamer Road, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Adoption fees for cats adopted from Gordon County are $75. The adoption fee for dogs is $85. These prices cover the cost of a spay/neuter procedure and a rabies vaccine.