Pet of the Week: Stranger

Stranger is a Domestic Short Hair kitten. He is currently available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter.
This young man is sweet and compassionate. He likes to cuddle and relax in the sunshine beside windows. He does not like loud noises or shouting, but he does well with other cats and would be a good companion for a calm person looking for a low maintenance pet to call their own.
Stranger is still young and would be an excellent pet for a family with young children he can grow alongside. He does not scratch or show signs of aggression.
When calling to ask about Stranger, reference pet I.D. number #12333.
Visit Stranger or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter, located at 790 Harris Beamer Road, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Adoption fees for cats adopted from Gordon County are $75. The adoption fee for dogs is $85. These prices cover the cost of a spay/neuter procedure and a rabies vaccine.