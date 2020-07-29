Pet of the Week: Sphinx

Sphinx is a domestic short hair available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter. He is an adult cat with a big personality.
The folks at the shelter say Sphinx is one of the most playful adult cats they’ve had in a while. He likes playing with toys and other cats, and he is always eager to climb when they let him play in the cat room.
Sphinx is looking for a forever home to call his own. This lovable cat would be an excellent fit for anyone looking for an energetic, loving animal to join their family. He does well with adults and children. He is less comfortable around dogs.
When calling to ask about Sphinx, reference pet I.D. number #11825.
Visit Sphinx or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter, located at 790 Harris Beamer Road, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Adoption fees for cats adopted from Gordon County are $75. The adoption fee for dogs is $85. These prices cover the cost of a spay/neuter procedure and a rabies vaccine.