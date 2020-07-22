Pet of the Week: Sophie

Sophie is a domestic, medium hair cat available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter. The folks at the shelter believe she is in her teen years and say she is as sweet as she is fluffy.
This cat is known for hiding out in the shelter’s cat tower while the other cats pounce on one another, preferring quiet time in the sun over energetic playtime. She likes being scratched behind the ear and purrs loudly when given attention she likes.
Sophie would do well in a home with owners who wouldn’t mind a cuddly partner to share the couch with. She does well with children and adults alike.
When calling to ask about Sophie, reference pet I.D. number #11782.
Visit Sophie or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter, located at 790 Harris Beamer Road, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Adoption fees for cats adopted from Gordon County are $75. The adoption fee for dogs is $85. These prices cover the cost of a spay/neuter procedure and a rabies vaccine.