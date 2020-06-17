Shelby is a 10-week-old Australian Cattle Dog mix available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter. She weighs 9 pounds and has a loving, playful personality.
She does well with children, adults and other dogs, and is not shy around new people. Shelby enjoys playing with toys, cuddling with her human friends and spending time outside. She is looking for a forever home to call her own.
According to the folks at the shelter, Shelby is extremely friendly and welcoming. She does not get aggressive around other dogs or visitors and is always up for a belly rub. She would make a great addition to any family looking for a young new friend.
When calling to ask about Shelby, reference pet I.D. number #11546.
Visit Shelby or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter, located at 790 Harris Beamer Road, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Adoption fees for cats adopted from Gordon County are $75. The adoption fee for dogs is $85. These prices cover the cost of a spay/neuter procedure and a rabies vaccine.