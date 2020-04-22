Pet of the Week: Shaggy

Shaggy is a 4-year-old Catahoula Mix. He weighs 59 pounds and is officially available for adoption today. He is a sweet dog with a friendly temperament and genuine love of being outside. He would be a great companion for anyone looking for an energetic and intelligent new friend.
The folks at the shelter say Shaggy is gentle for his size and gets along well with people. He is also quite affectionate and a bit of a clown, often tempting them into playing with him.
When calling to ask about Shaggy, reference pet I.D. number #11289.
Visit Shaggy or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter, located at 790 Harris Beamer Road, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Adoption fees for cats adopted from Gordon County are $75. The adoption fee for dogs is $85. These prices cover the cost of a spay/neuter procedure and a rabies vaccine.