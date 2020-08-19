Pet of the Week: Roxie

Roxie is a 10-week-old, 15-pound Shepherd Mix. She will be available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter beginning Aug. 20.
Though she is still young, Roxie has a large personality. She likes to play and rough house with other dogs, but is gentle and sweet with humans. She likes chasing balls, playing games and chewing Frisbees.
The folks at the shelter say Roxie is a sweet girl who gets along well with adults and children. She is not skittish and loves cuddling just as much as she likes playing. She would make a good addition to any home!
When calling to ask about Roxie, reference pet I.D. number #11922.
Visit Roxie or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter, located at 790 Harris Beamer Road, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Adoption fees for cats adopted from Gordon County are $75. The adoption fee for dogs is $85. These prices cover the cost of a spay/neuter procedure and a rabies vaccine.