Pet of the Week: Rosco

Rosco is a 3-year-old Catahoula mix. He weighs 68 pounds and will be available for adoption from the Gordon County Animal Control animal shelter on Wednesday, March 4.
A big but lovable dog, Rosco enjoys playing outside and chasing his favorite toys around in the yard. He is active and though he enjoys a good cuddle, he would prefer to play than sit still. The folks at the shelter say he is one of their most fun new additions.
Rosco is not territorial and does not show any tendency toward aggression. Instead, he is a sweet dog with a fondness for walks, hikes and playing with Frisbees.
Visit Rosco or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter, located at 790 Harris Beamer Road, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Adoption fees for cats adopted from Gordon County are $75. The adoption fee for dogs is $85. These prices cover the cost of a spay/neuter procedure and a rabies vaccine.