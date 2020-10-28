Pet of the Week: Rosco

Rosco is a neutered male Heeler mix. He is 2-years-old and weighs 59 pounds. He is currently available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter.
This older dog has a calm personality. He is not the type to jump or play rough, instead preferring to take daytime naps and rest in shady spots under trees, Rosco would make a great addition to any family but would do especially well in a home where he will have equal opportunities to play and relax.
The folks at the shelter say Rosco is very easy-going and gentle. He is not aggressive and would do well around children. He gets along well with other animals.
When calling to ask about Rosco, reference pet I.D. number #12279.
Visit Rosco or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter, located at 790 Harris Beamer Road, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Adoption fees for cats adopted from Gordon County are $75. The adoption fee for dogs is $85. These prices cover the cost of a spay/neuter procedure and a rabies vaccine.