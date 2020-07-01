Romeo is a six-month-old, 50 pound Shepherd mix who will be available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal shelter beginning July 3.
The folks at the shelter say Romeo is a sweet, playful boy with a friendly personality. He is athletic and loves running, chasing balls and playing tug-of-war. His tail is constantly wagging around new people, and he never meets a stranger.
Romeo is still a young dog and has all the energy of one. He would do particularly well in a home with room to frolic and play outside. He does not show any signs of aggression or meanness around humans.
When calling to ask about Romeo, reference pet I.D. number #11631.
Visit Romeo or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter, located at 790 Harris Beamer Road, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Adoption fees for cats adopted from Gordon County are $75. The adoption fee for dogs is $85. These prices cover the cost of a spay/neuter procedure and a rabies vaccine.