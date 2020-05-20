Oliver is a domestic short hair kitten available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter. He is a sweet, young kitten and would be an excellent new member of any family.
This little guy is a little timid around humans at first, but warms up quickly once he gets to know them. He likes playing with people he knows, chasing toys and scratching cat trees. He is quite social but does not mind being on his own either.
The folks at the shelter say Oliver is quite peaceful for a kitten. He would make a great companion for anyone wanting someone to relax with.
When calling to ask about Oliver, reference pet I.D. number #11399.
Visit Oliver or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter, located at 790 Harris Beamer Road, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Adoption fees for cats adopted from Gordon County are $75. The adoption fee for dogs is $85. These prices cover the cost of a spay/neuter procedure and a rabies vaccine.