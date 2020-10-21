Nolan is an adult Short Hair cat. He is currently available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter.
He is a quiet, calm cat who likes to take naps in the sunshine and play games of pounce with his fellow cats. Nolan enjoys spending time with humans as well, especially if they are willing to give him a few scratches behind the ears.
The folks at the shelter say Nolan has a very easy-going personality and does not cause trouble when he is allowed to play with other animal or people. He would do particularly well in a home with adults who could care for him properly.
When calling to ask about Nolan, reference pet I.D. number #12237.
Visit Nolan or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter, located at 790 Harris Beamer Road, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Adoption fees for cats adopted from Gordon County are $75. The adoption fee for dogs is $85. These prices cover the cost of a spay/neuter procedure and a rabies vaccine.