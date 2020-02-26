Pet of the Week: Newton

Newton is an adult Bulldog mix. He weighs 55 pounds and is currently looking for a family to call his own.
A friendly and energetic pup, Newton loves to play outside and get attention from his humans. He would do well in a home with space to roam but has also lived in an apartment, making him a good fit for just about any space. He also loves treats, belly rubs and playing games of fetch.
The folks at the shelter say Newton is good with both children and other dogs. He has never shown any signs of aggression and is good around crowds. He loves people!
When calling to ask about Newton, reference pet I.D. number #94.
Visit Newton or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the City of Calhoun Animal Control Animal Shelter, located at 202 Kirby Road. The shelter is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. It is open on Fridays from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Adoption fees for pets adopted from the City of Calhoun are $60. These prices cover the cost of a spay/neuter procedure and a rabies vaccine.