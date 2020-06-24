Pet of the Week: Moochi

Moochi is an adult, medium hair cat available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter. She is spayed and has a calm, quiet personality.
She is an older cat and is used to being around adult humans. She is not shy around new people, though she does like quiet time to herself. Moochi enjoys chasing ball toys, sleeping in the sunlight near the window and climbing on her cat tree. She is looking for a family to call her own.
According to the folks at the shelter, Moochi would make for an excellent new family member. She does not show any signs of aggression and is always up for a scratch behind her ear.
When calling to ask about Moochi, reference pet I.D. number #11583.
Visit Moochi or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter, located at 790 Harris Beamer Road, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Adoption fees for cats adopted from Gordon County are $75. The adoption fee for dogs is $85. These prices cover the cost of a spay/neuter procedure and a rabies vaccine.